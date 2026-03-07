Karnataka Budget 2026: Rs 1 crore soft skill boost for Tourist guides

HUBBALLI: The Karnataka Budget 2026-27 has drawn up a roadmap for the tourism sector with plans to invest in training tourist guides and local stakeholders in soft skills.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, presenting the budget, said Rs 1 crore will be spent on training tourist guides, taxi drivers, auto drivers and security personnel. Soft-skill training courses will be developed to enhance the professionalism of these key stakeholders. The state also plans to introduce diploma courses in select universities to train tourist guides. He said 1,000 ‘Smaraka Mitras’ will be identified, trained and accredited by the Tourism Department to help safekeep of the 844 protected monuments and nearly 1,000 unprotected monuments in the state.

Looking at the potential of coastal tourism, the government plans to implement a Comprehensive Coastal Tourism Development Plan. Connectivity to tourist destinations in the region will be improved through seaplane and heli-taxi services in collaboration with stakeholders. Joy rides and river cruise schemes will also be introduced.

The Chief Minister announced a ropeway project to connect Mullayanagiri, Seethalayyagiri and Kaimara in Chikkamagaluru district, to be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. However, the proposal drew opposition from experts and locals as the locations fall within the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats.

The Lakkundi heritage site, which recently made headlines after treasure was discovered, also finds mention in the budget.The government proposes to develop the Gadag–Kappatagudda–Lakkundi tourism circuit.

Siddaramaiah announced Rs 100 crore for the development of Anjanadri Hills and Rs 10 crore for infrastructure development of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority in Mysuru.

He said the government has prepared a comprehensive plan to develop Anjanadri Hills into a world-class tourist destination.

“After obtaining necessary forest and environmental clearances from the Government of India and concurrence from UNESCO, the remaining development work will be taken up on priority,” he said.