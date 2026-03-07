Karnataka Budget 2026: Social media ban for kids proposed, but SoPs not out

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government, in its budget on Friday, proposed banning the use of social media for children under 16 years of age, with the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile use on children. Karnataka has become the first state in the country to announce the significant move.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh too had stated that it would make a move similar to countries like Australia and France that approved bills to ban children under 15 from using social media.

Though the state government made the announcement, it did not lay out any Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) or roadmap on who will monitor the children, whether they will be punished for violating the ban etc. While parents and schools are clueless, child rights activists and psychiatrists warn of the implications of this sudden ban.

Shashi Kumar D, General Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary & Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “We welcome this move by the state government, but there has to be a systematic road map and SOPs to implement it. To see it implemented soon, they must release SOPs quickly.”

Nagaraj Angadi, a parent whose kid is studying UKG, said, “It is difficult to monitor children on their use of social media. They might enter fake age or date of birth to create IDs on these platforms. Our children also get assignments and homework through WhatsApp. In such cases, it becomes inevitable to give them the mobile.”