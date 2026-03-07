Karnataka health sector gets the diagnosis right, but treatment remains on hold

Karnataka occupies an awkward position in the South Indian health league table. Despite being a trailblazer in decentralisation and a long-stated commitment to health equity, the state continues to lag behind its neighbours. According to the latest Sample Registration System data, Karnataka’s Maternal Mortality Ratio stands at 63 per lakh live births, more than three times Kerala’s 20, and behind Tamil Nadu’s 49. Kerala’s community-based model, built on gram panchayat ownership of health and well-resourced community health workers, and Tamil Nadu’s nationally-cited centralised drug procurement system, both reflect deliberate, sustained investment in public health as a priority.

Regional inequalities

The inequities within Karnataka compound the picture. The north-south health divide remains stubbornly persistent. The latest report on regional imbalances, building on the landmark Nanjundappa Committee report, identifies over 170 taluks as backward in varying degrees; disaggregating to hobli levels reveals even sharper inequality.

Large cities like Bengaluru and Belagavi carry marked intra-city health gaps. Budget commitments are among the most important instruments through which the State can signal intent and direct resources to mitigate such inequities. But budget speeches are announcements of intent, and good intentions alone are insufficient. Everything depends on what gets implemented and how.

Which is why the announcement of a Public Health Cadre in the 2026-27 Budget is significant and long overdue. The Budget states this will be “implemented in a phased manner by ensuring objectivity in the appointment of District Health Officers, District Surgeons, and other administrative posts”.

As far back as 2001, the Taskforce on Health and Family Welfare chaired by Dr H Sudarshan, with widespread civil society involvement, had recommended precisely this reform. States like Odisha, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu moved ahead; Karnataka waited 25 years.