Karnataka revenue department to go digital

BENGALURU: To ensure transparency and increase accurate revenue generation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced various schemes and plans to make the revenue department go paperless and completely digitised across sections. The CM announced the creation of a master database by integrating all applications related to the department, including Bhoomi, Mojini, Kaveri, E-Swathu and E-Asthi.

Explaining the need for digitisation, an official requesting anonymity said that there are numerous records and documents across offices, including the tahsildar, deputy commissioner and revenue inspectors. Their maintenance is a cumbersome exercise, leaving many loopholes, besides burdening the citizens.

To address all these issues, it was decided in 2004 that all files would first be digitised at the secretariat and then, gradually at other offices, the official said.

“The software in the revenue department is closely intertwined, hence all of them nee to be upgraded for the smooth functioning of services. Hence, it has been decided to upgrade all software to international standards for better operations,” the official added.

The CM on Friday announced Rs 50 crore for upgrading the Bhoomi 8.0. The budget announced the software upgradation of Kaveri 3.0 at Rs 65 crore and a new platform for digital e-stamping and end-to-end paperless registration. The CM also announced the digitiaation of 207 sub-registrar offices, 50 lakh tippans (linked to field measurement books for land records) and one crore atlases in the survey department.