Karnataka to introduce remote registration of properties

BENGALURU: To take the method of property registration a notch higher, the state government has proposed an amendment to the Registration Act of 2025 to introduce remote registration of properties, besides bringing all housing bodies, including private players, under one roof. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the proposal is pending before the President for approval. The amendment proposes regularisation of remote registration by notified private institutions.

The amendment will be beneficial for projects undertaken by large builders and those approved by agencies like RERA.

This will save all government departments involved from the hassle of visiting sub-registrar offices along with the property owner. “It has been proposed that common portals be created for each housing department office where sub-registrars can register properties. Similarly, authorised sub-registrars can be assigned to work with RERA for the registration of properties.

It is proposed to link all registrations to one software for easy coordination. This will also help know the exact number of properties registered and sold on a timely basis, which is not happening at the moment,” the official said.

The proposal was sent to the Union government and to the President a year ago, as property registration and land acquisition come under the Central Act. The same has been proposed by other states, too, the official added.

Taking note of the number of property registrations in the state witnessing a growth of 12.3% compared to previous years, the CM has increased the target for the Stamps and Registration Department this fiscal. While the revenue collection reached Rs 22,629 crore in the 2025–26 fiscal year, a target of Rs 29,000 crore has been set for the 2026–27 fiscal year.