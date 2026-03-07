No point in infrastructure boost sans teachers at Karnataka schools

BENGALURU: The Government of Karnataka has allocated Rs 47,224 crore of a total of Rs 4,48,004 crore for education, which is 10 per cent of the budget. Though it is the same percentage as last year, around Rs 1,938 crore has been increased this year. However, it is not sufficient to improve school and college education system in the state.

More than 50 per cent of it goes towards salaries of schoolteachers and college lecturers. The budget for education should have been enhanced and at least 16% of the total budget dedicated for education (primary and higher).

In a significant development, the state government has announced upgrading around 800 schools into Karnataka Public Schools at a total cost of Rs 3,900 crore, comprising 500 schools under Asian Development Bank assistance, 200 schools under KKRDB funds and 100 schools under KMERC funds. This shouldn’t come at the cost of shutting down smaller schools that have good student strength in villages, taluks and districts.

Upgrading 800 schools is a good move but the total number of schools in the state is more than 41,000, and 800 is too small a number for upgradation. At least 5,000 schools must be considered for upgradation so that more children study in government schools.

Besides, the government has promised to fill 15,000 vacant posts of teachers in government schools in 2026-27. There are a total of 45,590 vacant post of teachers in government schools and more than 26,000 posts are vacant in Kalyana Karnataka region.

What is the point of developing infrastructure with no teachers in place to teach children? Dependency on guest teachers and lecturers may increase at a greater rate, which will impact the quality of teaching and learning.