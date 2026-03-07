No state can grow without loans: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday hit back at BJP’s criticism over enhanced borrowing in his budget, saying he has adhered to the mandate of the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act (KFRA) 2002.

“In PM Modi’s tenure, the country’s debt is at Rs 165 lakh crore. This year, the Union government’s fiscal deficit is 4.4%, and the Centre has a debt of Rs 218 lakh crore. What morality does BJP have to question us? No country or state can develop without borrowing. But the debt limit should be within the limits specified in the norms,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after presenting his record 17th budget.

Attacking Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, SIddaramaiah said that when Modi came to power in 2014, the country’s debt was at Rs 53.11 lakh crore, but it has increased to Rs 165 lakh crore now. “When our government came to power, there was a debt of Rs 55,33,847 crore as loans were raised during the tenure of all governments,” the CM said.

Karnataka’s GSDP growth in 2025-26 was 8.1% as against the country’s GDP growth of 7.4%, he said. “We have given Rs 52,000 crore for guarantee schemes. So far, Rs 1,21,591 crore has been spent on the guarantees. The promises made to the people have been fulfilled. Additionally, fiscal discipline has been adhered to. KFRA norms have been adhered to since 2023-24,” he said.