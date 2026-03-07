Stress on development of industries beyond Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s budget has focussed on industrial development beyond Bengaluru and to generate more employment.

Under the new Industrial Policy 2025-30, the government has announced an additional incentive of 5% for the most backward regions and 3% for backward regions to promote industries outside Bengaluru.

The CM also announced to promote ease of doing business in the state, a unified and integrated portal has been developed with the support of Microsoft. Apart from this, to facilitate ease of doing business in the state, Karnataka Decriminalisation (Amendment of provisions) Act 2025 has been implemented. It excludes 278 articles from the scope of criminal offenses across 13 different Acts.

He announced that a vehicle scrapping facility will be established in Chikkaballapur district on 100 acres by KIADB to safely dispose end-of-life vehicles. The state government will also allocate 100 acres in Mandya district to establish an advanced construction and infrastructure testing facility in association with Automotive Research Association of India, which will invest Rs 500 crore to establish the facility.

Siddaramaiah also announced that a 1,000 acre industrial park will be developed in Belagavi district. “To promote the growth of aerospace industries in Mysuru, an aerospace park will be developed adjacent to the Mysuru airport by KIADB,’’ he said.