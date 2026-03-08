Chalavadi accuses Karnataka government of diverting SCP/TSP funds

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Saturday alleged that the state government diverted Rs 14,198 crore this year from SCP/TSP grants for the guarantee schemes. He said this in his response to the the state budget Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented on Friday.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the BJP leader said that under the SCP/TSP grants, the state government allocated Rs 30,930 crore in 2023–24, Rs 39,122 crore in 2024–25 and Rs 42,017 crore in 2025–26, but this this year, Rs 44,632 crore.

While people from the communities may feel happy about the Rs 1,56,701 crore allocation since 2023–24, the reality is completely different, as 50% of those funds – Rs 76,350 crore – has been diverted for the public works, irrigation and a few other departments, he said. Of the remaining Rs 78,350 crore, the government diverted Rs 53, 059 crore for the guarantee schemes, he said.

The BJP leader alleged that though the chief minister claims to have allocated Rs 1,56,701 crore since Congress came to power in 2023, only Rs 25,291 crore was given for the welfare of the SC/ST communities. Narayanswamy said Dalit leaders and the organisations must question the state government about the diversion of the funds. None of the Congress leaders have raised this issue with the government, he said.