CM Siddaramaiah’s irrigation push in budget aims to expedite river projects, tank filling

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a series of initiatives for the irrigation sector in the state budget 2026-27, focusing on accelerating major river projects, strengthening dams and expanding tank-filling schemes across the state.

One of the key announcements concerns the long-pending Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Stage-III, where the government has fixed the land acquisition compensation at Rs 30 lakh per acre for dry land and Rs 40 lakh per acre for wet land for areas that will be submerged. The state will begin land acquisition under the consent award system, a move expected to expedite the project’s progress.

The government also reiterated its commitment to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project on the Cauvery, stating that construction will begin once forest clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment is obtained.

In a move aimed at strengthening water storage under the Yettinahalli project, the state will construct a 1.2 tmcft capacity balancing reservoir at Vaderahalli in Koratagere taluk, while also pushing for the early completion of the scheme’s second phase.

Under the Upper Bhadra Project, the government announced that 157 tanks will be filled after the completion of the Chitradurga branch canal and feeder channels, which is expected to significantly boost irrigation and groundwater levels in the region.

Addressing safety concerns at one of the state’s major reservoirs, the budget proposed installation of 33 new gates at the Tungabhadra dam to replace ageing structures before the onset of the monsoon.

On the long-delayed Kalasa-Banduri (Mahadayi) project, the state announced that work on the nala diversion component will commence immediately after securing forest clearance from the Centre, a development that could revive hopes of providing drinking water to drought-prone districts of North Karnataka.