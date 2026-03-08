Former Congress MP VS Ugrappa slams Centre, Karnataka over quota delay

BANGALORE: Former Member of Parliament VS Ugrappa on Saturday strongly criticised both Central and state governments for their failure to take concrete steps towards including the enhanced 56% reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“The admissions are starting for professional courses such as medical and engineering, and what are all the three parties doing?” Ugrappa asked.

The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Act, 2022, which increased the reservation to a total of 56% (SC 17%, ST 7%, and OBC 32%), was passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council.

Despite this legislative approval and subsequent recommendations, the provision has not been included in the Ninth Schedule, rendering the enhanced reservation vulnerable to judicial challenges and preventing its effective implementation, Ugrappa said.

Questioning the sincerity of both governments, Ugrappa asked, “Why have the Central and state governments not done anything to add the 56% reservation in the Ninth Schedule? Are all the statements they have made merely crocodile tears?”