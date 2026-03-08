Karnataka Budget 2026: Ambitious vision on fragile fiscal foundations

The Karnataka Budget for 2026–27 presents an ambitious fiscal roadmap, reflecting the government’s attempt to balance welfare commitments with development priorities.

The policy direction appears progressive and people-oriented, with several initiatives aimed at strengthening social welfare, infrastructure, and economic growth. However, a closer examination of fiscal numbers suggests that the financial base supporting this ambitious plan may not be as strong as it appears.

The overall size of the budget has expanded considerably. Total gross expenditure for 2026–27 is estimated at Rs 4,48,004 crore, compared with the budget estimate of Rs 4,09,549 crore in 2025–26, signalling the government’s intention to expand public spending across sectors.

However, the experience of the previous financial year suggests that such projections should be viewed cautiously. While the 2025–26 budget estimated expenditure of about Rs 4.09 lakh crore, the revised estimate declined to around Rs 3.95 lakh crore. This gap indicates that the state could not fully realise its earlier spending plans, raising questions about the feasibility of the higher targets proposed for the coming year.

Revenue mobilisation also appears optimistic. For 2026–27, revenue receipts are projected at Rs 3,15,050 crore, largely supported by an expected increase in State Own Tax Revenue to Rs 2,20,000 crore.

Karnataka has traditionally been one of the stronger states in tax mobilisation, particularly through GST, excise, and motor vehicle taxes. However, the previous year also featured ambitious revenue projections that were difficult to fully achieve. Without significant measures to widen the tax base or strengthen compliance, such a sharp rise in revenue collections may prove challenging.

A persistent concern is the continuing revenue deficit. It is estimated at Rs 22,957 crore for 2026–27, compared with Rs 19,262 crore in the previous year. This implies that routine expenditure, salaries, pensions, subsidies, and administration exceed revenue, necessitating borrowing even for routine spending.