Karnataka Budget 2026: End uncertainties for rural poor, speed up implementation

In his budget speech, the CM urged the Union government to restore the earlier framework. He even expressed his government’s intent to pursue all appropriate recourse, including legal measures. However, hours later, at the post-budget press conference, he admitted that they have yet to decide on the future course of action.

Siddaramaiah, his government, and the party may have a justification to take on the Union Government. Politically, they could be looking at channelising the anger among the rural poor against the Centre.

Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders in the state may be sending a message to their party brass that they are taking the lead in the fight to restore MGNREGA, which was a flagship programme of the UPA government. Consistent demonstration of loyalty to the party leadership is useful in times of political uncertainty. And, perhaps, the CM is financially constrained to allocate Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 crore required for the implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act.

They have every right to take a stand and pursue a political battle. However, in the budget, the government should have at least clarified what is in store for lakhs of people staring at an uncertain future. Renaming Gram Panchayats as “Mahatma Gandhi Gram Panchayats” makes little tangible difference to poor households in need of employment.

Beyond the rural employment scheme, the creation of employment opportunities in government and private sectors is crucial to improve the quality of life and ensure equitable development of all regions.

For 2025-26, Karnataka’s per capita income is estimated at Rs 4,33,326 at current prices, registering a growth of 12.2 per cent over Rs 3,86,156 in 2024-25. State’s per capita income is 97 per cent higher than the all-India average of Rs 2,19,575. As per the latest Karnataka Economic Survey, in 2024-25, Karnataka ranked number three in the country, slightly below Tamil Nadu’s Rs 3,87,623 and Delhi with Rs 4,93,024.

However, in many districts in North Karnataka, the per capita income is as low as Rs 1,44,449 in Kalaburagi at the bottom of the list, followed by Yadgir at Rs 1,64,388, and Raichur at Rs 1,78,888. For 2023-24, it was Rs 1,43,610 for Kalaburagi and Rs 1,46,364 for Yadgir. There is hardly any noticeable increase compared to those at the top of the table in the same period. Bengaluru Urban went from Rs 7,38,910 to Rs 8,55,960, followed by Dakshina Kannada from Rs 5,56,059 to Rs 6,26,279, and Udupi from Rs 5,33,469 to Rs 6,00,683.