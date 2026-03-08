Karnataka topper Kiran Kamate does it in his 6th attempt

BELAGAVI: This year’s results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination have brought immense pride to Belagavi district, as three youths proved that perseverance and dedication can turn dreams into reality.

Kiran Sannappa Kamate (29) from Hattaravat village of Chikodi taluk secured the 53rd rank nationally and became the topper in Karnataka. A civil engineering graduate from Gogte Institute of Technology, Kiran is currently working in Bengaluru as an assistant engineer with the public work department (PWD).

Kiran achieved success in his sixth attempt. He had cleared the prelims five times and reached the mains examination thrice but could not make it to the final list. Kiran credited his parents and family for his success. His father Dr Sannappa Kamate is the principal of Hira Sugar Engineering College, Nidasoshi, while his mother Rukmini is a homemaker.

Rahul Jaywant Patil (30) from Kalkhamb village of Belagavi taluk secured the 224th rank. His father Jaywant Patil is a farmer and mother Surekha is a homemaker. Rahul is currently undergoing training for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun. He had appeared for the UPSC examination six times.

The third achiever is Basavaraj Madivalappa Patil (28) from Mekalamaradi village, Bailhongal taluk, who secured the 739th rank in his fifth attempt. Basavaraj is the son of Madivalappa Patil, a retired government school teacher.