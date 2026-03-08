Mitigating wildlife conflict & environmental degradation in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s intent in announcing Rs 1,500crore for the next five years, including Rs 269crore for 2026-27, to mitigate problems relating to human-wildlife conflict, and also committing to afforestation of 75,000 hectares of degraded forest land, where tree density is less than 10 per cent in Kalyan Karnataka region, is a welcome step.

Yet, such proposals can mitigate climatic degradation on a very limited scale. In a warming world, the state needs to focus on its natural treasure of forests in the Western Ghats region, and the budget must provide direction on how to conserve forests and wildlife in natural habitats.

Climatically, it is advantageous to conserve naturally growing trees in the Western Ghats than taking up afforestation in the State’s arid zone like Kalyan Karnataka.

The average growing stock of forests in the Western Ghats is 100 cubic metre per ha per year, while that in the arid zone is hardly 10 cubic metre per ha per year. Thus true compensation for the loss of forests in the Western Ghats would be at least planting tree species over ten times the area in an arid zone.

Successive governments have been diverting very good quality dense forests for projects relating to linear infrastructure, development, mining and industries leading to large scale degradation and fragmentation of forests, especially in the Western Ghats. We have already incurred huge environmental costs for such destruction.