Perseverance pushes two Kolar aspirants through the UPSC hurdle

BENGALURU: Two candidates from Kolar are among the 22 candidates from Karnataka who have cleared the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2025. While A Madhu secured the 436th rank, Tousif Ulla Khan secured 741st rank at the national level. Both of them had been able to reach upto the interview round a few times in their previous attempts, yet missed making it to the final list by a few marks.

Tousif, a resident of Bangarpet, cleared the CSE in his fifth attempt. He said, “I was qualified for an interview in my fourth attempt in UPSC CSE 2024 but missed to be in the final list by one mark. But I kept up my hopes. I am happy to have cleared it in my fifth attempt, but I am not sure if I will be able to join the service as it depends on the allocation I receive for my rank.”

Tousif started preparing for the CSE in 2021, soon after his graduation, and he happened to land a job in the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) as an assistant section officer in Hyderabad last year.