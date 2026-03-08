Residents see red over Mysore Lamps land plan

BENGALURU: Residents of Malleswaram have raised concerns over the state government’s proposal to develop a world-class convention complex on the 21-acre land owned by Mysore Lamp Works Limited in Bengaluru. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while presenting the state Budget for 2026–27 on March 6. The project is proposed to be developed under a public-private partnership model.

Residents from surrounding neighbourhoods including Malleswaram, Yeshwanthpur and Peenya say the project could worsen congestion in an already busy part of the city. According to Benson Issac, a long-time resident, the 21-acre property lies at the junction of several densely populated neighbourhoods that have already seen significant commercial development over the years.

‘Residents not consulted before announcing the proposal’

Benson Issac pointed out that projects such as large malls developed on former industrial lands in the area have already altered traffic patterns and increased noise levels in the locality. “Any large convention facility will bring huge footfall and vehicle movement, which could further increase traffic, pollution and disturbance for residents,” he said.

Residents have also highlighted the ecological value of the site, noting that the factory has remained largely unused since operations ceased in 2003. Over time, the land has developed substantial green cover, with residents estimating that more than 150 trees exist within the premises. The area also supports small wildlife habitats, they said.