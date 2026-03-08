SC internal quota cuts both ways; CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar struggle to find solution

BENGALURU: The internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) has turned out to be a double-edged sword for the Congress government. Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are tackling differences between SC community leaders within Congress, court cases too have come in the way. If the issue is not resolved amicably, Congress will face political repercussions and adverse impact till the 2028 Assembly elections, giving opposition BJP a chance to harp on it, political analysts said.

Justice Nagmohan Das, chairman, Internal Reservation Commission for Scheduled Castes, had recommended internal reservation for SCs at 17%. As Justice Das met Shivakumar on Saturday, there was speculation that the two might have discussed filling up 56,432 posts in the government by applying the quota. But Justice Das denied any discussion on it.

Shivakumar at Thursday’s cabinet meeting had favoured internal reservation and he might have sought some suggestions from Justice Das ahead of the cabinet meeting on March 12, sources said.

When Ministers KH Muniyappa and RB Timmapur, both from the SC left Madiga community, met Shivakumar, he promised them that steps will be taken to implement internal quota to fill up vacancies.

But some leaders from the SC right community within Congress, including Bovi and Lambani, stress that internal quota cannot be implemented within the 15% reservation as the government is going back to 50% reservation, fearing legal challenges.

Its alleged that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, SC right leaders, have their own reservations on the 15% quota as it will affect the SC right and other communities. They met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge recently and expressed their concern.