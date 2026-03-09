BJP plans Chitradurga-Bengaluru march from March 22

CHITRADURGA: BJP will take out a march against the state government on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The aim is to get justice to oppressed sections, said former MLA P Rajeev.

At a preliminary meeting on Sunday ahead of the march, he said, “The movement will be launched from Chitradurga on March 22. It will reach Bengaluru on March 27, and we will lay siege to Vidhana Soudha on that day. One lakh people will join on the opening day.

The government should come to us on the first day and provide justice to SC and STs. Otherwise, the struggle will intensify by the day.” Holalkere MLA Dr M Chandrappa said Congress has been creating confusion over reservation.

“The BJP government had increased the reservation for SC and ST communities, recognising their struggle of three decades. But the Congress government is suppressing our voice. The increase in reservation was Ambedkar’s contribution, not Siddaramaiah’s,” said former minister B Sriramulu.

“This is a do-or-die struggle. We will return home only after achieving internal reservation for SC/STs,” said former minister Shivanagowda Nayak. “Let the struggle continue until the goal is reached. If there is no reservation, 4,000 government posts will be lost for Scheduled Castes. This is not a struggle for our survival. It is for the survival of the community,” said former MLA Rajugowda.

MP Govind M Karajol, former MP A Narayanaswamy, former minister N Mahesh, Bangaru Hanumanthu, Cement Manju, Basavaraj Dadesuguru, former MP Umesh Jadhav, Pratap Gowda, KT Kumaraswamy, Umesh Karjol, Madiga Dandorada Narasappa, Y Sampangi and others were present.