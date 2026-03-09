BMTC leads fleet modernisation, inducts 2,292 new buses in 2.5 years

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has scrapped 1,886 old buses and inducted 2,292 new buses over the past two and a half years as part of a fleet modernisation initiative aimed at improving reliability and expanding public transport services in the city.

With a fleet of around 7,000 buses operating nearly 6,283 daily schedules, the addition of newer vehicles has enabled BMTC to introduce approximately 400 additional schedules over the past year, improving service coverage and frequency across Bengaluru.

Officials said each newly inducted bus costs between Rs 38 lakh and Rs 42 lakh, depending on the model.

Speaking to TNIE, GT Prabhakar Reddy, Chief Traffic Manager of BMTC, said the corporation now has one of the youngest bus fleets among city transport corporations in India.