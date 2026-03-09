CM Siddaramaiah attends Kambala

MANGALURU: After a hectic schedule of preparing and presenting the budget, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was found relaxing, watching Kambala in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Speaking at the 15th Muduru-Padooru Jodukare Kambala at Kudibail in Navoor village in Bantwal taluk, the Chief Minister said that the State government is committed to supporting the coastal traditional sport with adequate financial support.

“Kambala is a traditional sport that is also popular. In Kambala, people from different faiths participate, and the organisers have expressed their desire to hold the event in Mysuru as well. We have a responsibility to preserve it and popularise it among the youth,” he said.