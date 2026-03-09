Drops of life: Karnataka likely to witness drinking water shortage this summer

Bengaluru gearing up to meet water challenge

With copious rainfall in 2025, KRS and Kabini reservoirs currently hold comfortable water levels, easing concerns over water shortage. At the same time, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has begun preparations for the summer. In January, the board requested Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd to reserve 11 tmcft of water until July.

Bengaluru requires roughly 2 tmcft per month to meet the needs of its 1.5-crore population, officials said, noting that the onset of monsoon in June and possible summer showers should stabilise the situation. As of the second week of February, the reservoirs together stored 52.39 tmcft, with KRS at 117 ft against its full capacity of 124 ft, according to CCNL officials.

Authorities and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also water resources minister, have reviewed the preparedness. BWSSB has identified 65 water-stressed wards due to groundwater depletion and pipeline damage. Measures include mandatory use of treated water for construction, expanding tanker supply under Sanchari Cauvery, maintaining 60 water storage tanks with a capacity of 2,000 litre, providing new piped connections and fining those misusing drinking water, have been taken.

Mangaluru has reserves for 39 days only

Mangaluru city is staring at a potential drinking water crisis as forecasts point to an intense summer and a likely delay in the onset of monsoon. At present, the Thumbay vented dam has a reserve to meet the city’s demand for about 39 days. If inflows into the Netravathi declines further and rain is delayed, water rationing may be introduced across the city.

To manage the current situation, authorities plan to temporarily disconnect electricity supply to agricultural and horticultural pumpsets near the riverbed to prioritise drinking water needs, in coordination with MESCOM.