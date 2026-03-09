Dy CM DK Shivakumar slams Centre over LPG price rise

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has criticised the NDA government following the recent Rs 60 increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, calling it an example of shifting financial pressure onto ordinary citizens. “The Union Government always puts all the burden on the common man,” Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief, said in Kalaburagi on Sunday.
His remarks came in response to the price revision announced by oil marketing companies, effective from March 7, amid the tensions in West Asia.
Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony for various development projects in Kalaburagi, Shivakumar highlighted several infrastructure and welfare initiatives undertaken by the State Government. Along with the government’s five guarantee schemes, Shivakumar said that the administration has also ensured land and housing support for the poor.
Shivakumar further stated that the government plans to rejuvenate more than 400 lakes to strengthen irrigation facilities. Under the Education Department, the state has decided to establish 2,000 Karnataka Public Schools, of which 330 will be located in the Kalyana Karnataka region.
He also announced that the state government plans to fill around 2.5 lakh vacant government posts in phases, adding that steps have already been initiated to recruit more than 56,000 employees. Shivakumar said the State Government spends over Rs 52,000 crore annually on its guarantee schemes to improve the lives of people.
Praising state minister Priyank Kharge, Shivakumar described him as a “future leader” of Karnataka.
He said Priyank Kharge has been performing exceptionally well under the guidance of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and has been working effectively for the development of the state and the welfare of all communities.