Dy CM DK Shivakumar slams Centre over LPG price rise

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has criticised the NDA government following the recent Rs 60 increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, calling it an example of shifting financial pressure onto ordinary citizens. “The Union Government always puts all the burden on the common man,” Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief, said in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

His remarks came in response to the price revision announced by oil marketing companies, effective from March 7, amid the tensions in West Asia.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony for various development projects in Kalaburagi, Shivakumar highlighted several infrastructure and welfare initiatives undertaken by the State Government. Along with the government’s five guarantee schemes, Shivakumar said that the administration has also ensured land and housing support for the poor.