Final ward-wise quota list out for Greater Bengaluru Authority polls

BENGALURU: After considerable delay, the final ward-wise reservation for 369 wards under the five city corporations of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) was released by the government on Saturday night.

In all, 176 wards have been reserved for women. This will take Bengaluru closer to the much-delayed civic elections, which the state government has committed to hold before June 30 in front of the Supreme Court.

In all, 198 wards have been reserved for the general category, 43 for Scheduled Caste, seven for Scheduled Tribe, 97 for Backward Class A and 24 for Backward Class B.

The draft of the reservation list was released on January 8, allowing objections to be filed by January 23. On Saturday, announcing the list, the undersecretary of the urban development department stated that the objections were submitted before the review committee, constituted under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary, on February 17.

The committee examined the objections as per the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024. It observed that some suggestions were justified and changes were made accordingly.

The committee then recommended the list, maintaining the quota for all sections as per the guidelines, to the government, which approved it, the undersecretary stated.