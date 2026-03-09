Karnataka scientists craft feather-soft pillows from silk waste

BENGALURU: Retired researchers, scientists, and experts from the Karnataka State Sericulture Research and Development Institute (KSSRDI) have developed pillows crafted from silk threads, offering a feather-soft feel.

These pillows are the alternative to bird feather pillows that are normally used. To make the silk feather, the teams have used silk fibre strains that are 1.5cm in length and even smaller, which are not used in making clothes and are usually considered as a waste.

“Silk is a natural product that can resist high temperatures and as low as less than -5*C. Pillows made of silk strands do not absorb moisture. Also, as silk is non-hydroscopic in nature, it makes for an ideal pillow stuffing material,” said H Maharaddi, retired scientist from KSSRDI.

They are rightly bulky unlike cotton and nylon fibre pillows. Further, the usage of ostrich, duck or cock and hen neck feathers usage is completely negated. While one kilogram of bird feathers is used to make a feather pillow, in making a silk feather pillow around 400 grams of fibre material is used.

The other advantage is that since these pillows are fluffier as they are made of silk, it provides better sleep, improve blood circulation, better neck support. He also said that it helps to reduce hairfall and hair do not stick to the pillows also.