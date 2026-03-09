Man gets 37-year rigorous imprisonment, Rs 1.25L fine in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: A court in Belagavi has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 37 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) case.

Kakati police said that the accused, Rutesh Anil Bosale, a resident of Kangrali (BK), Belagavi, committed the offence on June 1, 2025. Police said the accused lured a minor girl by promising her sweets on the day of school results and took her to his empty house. He allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she reported the incident.

Police said Rutesh later repeated the crime again, at his house during a school holiday. The accused was arrested on June 10, 2025. The District and Sessions Court, Belagavi, Special Court judge CM Pushpalatha delivered the verdict on March 6, 2026, awarding the sentence and fine.