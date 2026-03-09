Recurring fires on Jnanabharathi campus of Bangalore University raise concern

BENGALURU: Forest fires are not new to the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bangalore University, which spreads across more than 1,200 acres of forest with a wide variety of flora and fauna, including peacocks, rabbits, foxes and several species of birds. The campus is considered one of the key green lung spaces of Bengaluru.

With thousands of trees shedding dry leaves and dry grass growing across the campus, fires often break out when passersby discard burning cigarette butts or when grazers entering the campus set fire to dry leaves and grass.

However, there is no standby fire engine on the campus, and the administration has failed to put in place concrete measures to tackle the recurring problem over the years.

Dr TJ Renuka Prasad, who was involved in mapping bioparks on the university campus and is a regular walker there, said, “To tackle this issue, our team had installed a few borewells, but they are not being utilised by the university administration now.

Earlier, we also conducted training sessions in coordination with the fire department to teach students how to douse forest fires. These trained students later acted as volunteers. However, those training sessions have now stopped.”