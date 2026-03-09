‘Speak English on campus’ remark by minister Sudhakar fuels row in Karnataka

DHARWAD: The statement made by Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar in Dharwad on Saturday has sparked controversy. He urged the newly appointed college principals to ensure that students speak in English on campus.

Emphasising the need to face future competition, the minister said language skills play an important role. However, the statement has drawn criticism from some sections. While addressing an event at the Higher Education Academy in the city, he made the remark, after which a few activists alleged that the minister was undermining the importance of the Kannada language. Activists said people who speak Kannada on college campuses can also face the competition, and there is no need to promote English separately.

An activist alleged that a few ministers have the mindset to change the system using the language, customs and others as tools. “We have to object or else in days to come the entire thing will change for the sake of getting opportunity and others. In future, it will be made compulsory in the state. We are fighting to see things in Kannada, but the government is doing differently,” they added.

People who do not have any work try to pick these things for publicity and create issues. The minister never said to neglect the mother tongue, but his concern was that many people here know English but hesitate to speak. Asking to speak in English on the campus, at least for a few hours, will give students confidence,” a Congress leader said.

“Those who want to choose will speak. There is nothing wrong with the statement given by the minister,” he added.