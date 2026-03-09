Trump is a dictator and PM Modi his slave: AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge

KALABURAGI: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, also opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging, “Trump is a dictator and Modi is his slave.”

Participating in a foundation-stone laying ceremony for projects worth over Rs 1,060 crore in the Chittapur constituency at Chittapur town on Sunday, he said the US has allowed oil purchases from Russia for only a month now and Modi is listening to what America says.

On the ongoing war in West Asia, he said that when Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister, the Non-Alignment Pact was signed, which had led to world peace. “But what is Modi doing now? After he went to Israel, it bombed Iran. Iran’s leader Khamenei was assassinated. If the leader of a country is assassinated, will that country be at peace? Will it be possible for the world to be at peace? Modi has made friendship with Trump and put our country in a bind,” he said.

“Epstein files contain information about who went to the sexual offender. Trump is keeping it to scare Modi,” he alleged.Though Congress ruled for 75 years, it always protected the interests of the country. “No other country imposed conditions on India when Congress was in power,” he added.