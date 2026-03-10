Adigas Yatra to organise Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

HUBBALLI: Adigas Yatra, a Central government approved tourism firm, will be organising the holy Kailash Parikrama and Mansarovar Yatra for the year 2026. Since travel is provided by plane and helicopter, it is an easy and safe 10-day pilgrimage.

Kailash Mansarovar is 50 kilometre from the Indian border and has to be reached by crossing the China-Tibet border.

Flight is available from Bengaluru to Lucknow and from Lucknow, 180 km by road to Nepalgunj with overnight stay.

On the second day, the journey continues from Nepalgunj to Simikot by helicopter to Hilsa on the Tibet-Nepal border. The journey then proceeds from Purang to the sacred Mansarovar Lake and after overnight stay, to Mansarovar which has a saltwater lake called Rakshas Tal.

After visiting these sites, travellers move to Darchen, located at the base of Mount Kailash, for overnight stay. The three-day Kailash Mansarovar Yatra begins. On the first day, tourists travel by vehicle to Yamadwar, the entry point of Mount Kailash.

From Yamadwar, there is a 12-kilometer trek to Dirapuk. On the second day, the trek continues from Dirapuk to Zuthulphuk. On the third day, they return to Darchen, marking the completion of Mount Kailash Parikrama. Tour cost includes pure vegetarian food, expert guidance, deluxe bus transportation, standard room accommodations and travel insurance.

