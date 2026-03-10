Ambulances turn into passenger vehicles in Gadag

GADAG : Gadag district hospital’s ambulances have reportedly become passenger vehicles. A few people who have visited the KH Patil Institute of Medical Sciences (KHPIMS) alleged that some ambulance drivers are ferrying passengers to and from the hospital campus at Mallasamudra for money.

A video footage also went viral on Monday morning. Sources in KHPIMS, however, brushed the allegation aside, saying it could be one driver’s misdemeanour and the authorities would investigate the matter. They confirmed that the KHPIMS director has received a complaint in this regard.

The authorities had ignored several complaints in the past about the practice for want of evidence, but took it seriously after a man recorded the video and posted it on social media platforms. “Ambulance drivers are in a responsible position and they should not allow any people inside the emergency vehicle. They should operate only for the needy in emergency situations,” said a KHPIMS official.