Despite sops, enrolment in Karnataka govt schools low: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

BENGALURU: Despite giving uniforms, food and shoes, government schools are seeing a dip in the number of students year after year, said Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa in the Legislative Council on Monday, expressing his helplessness. Accepting that government schools do face shortcomings, he said many reforms have been brought in, and urged students to return to government schools.

Replying to BJP MLC Nirani Hanumant Rudrappa, he said the enrolment of children in Kannada schools dropped by 11.20% in the last three years and it is not because of opening of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS). It is because of parents’ obsession with English medium schools, their attraction to national curriculum and an increase in the number of private schools.

He said the government will come up with a campaign to increase enrolment and urged public representatives to join hands to bring children to government schools in their respective constituencies.

To increase enrolment, bilingual medium classes have been started from Classes 1 to 5, and select government schools that have enough space and good enrolment are being upgraded to KPS, providing education from pre-primary till pre-university, he said.

15k teachers to be hired, trained in English: Min

When Rudrappa demanded that a KPS be started in every gram panchayat, Bangarappa said they are ready to do it.

Educationist VN Rajashekar said, “First, let the government prioritise recruiting teachers in government schools and then focus on providing quality infrastructure. The government provides only Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per year for maintenance of lower primary schools, Rs 20,000 for higher primary schools and Rs 22,000 to 25,000 for high schools.