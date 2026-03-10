Don't throng bunks: Karnataka petroleum traders advise motorists

BENGALURU: With crude oil prices hitting $117 per barrel, a few members of the State Federation of Petroleum Traders stated that if the situation persists, the oil prices could cross $150.

“The situation is not worrisome as of now, as oil continues to be supplied from Russia. We have new refineries in Odisha and Mangaluru, which will ease pressure. Motorists need not rush to fuel pumps to tank up,” said a senior member of the federation.

The government has stated that oil supplying companies, like Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, are absorbing the burden of price hike.

Karnataka has over 5,000 petrol stations, and 450-odd in Bengaluru alone. “If the West Asia war continues, the supply will definitely be hit, and prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene will go up,” said an official. A petroleum dealer from Bengaluru said any flash news could put bunk staff under pressure as motorists could line up before filling stations.

Prof Ashok Hanjagi, Director, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Board, and senior professor, Bangalore University, stated that nearly one-fifth of the world’s petroleum supply moves through the Strait of Hormuz, controlled by Iran, making it vital for energy-importing nations, particularly India. India imports a significant portion of its crude oil from Gulf countries. Much of this oil travels through the Strait of Hormuz.