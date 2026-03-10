Electrical contractors in Karnataka to protest tomorrow demanding clarity on regulatory issues

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors’ Association has announced a statewide protest on March 11, demanding clarity on several regulatory issues, including guidelines related to Occupancy Certificates (OC) and habitation approvals for buildings under construction or already completed.

State President C Ramesh said on Monday that the protest aims to urge the government to provide clear directives following the Supreme Court’s order issued in April 2025. He said that lakhs of property owners across the state have obtained temporary electricity connections and are constructing buildings, often through bank-financed loans.

He urged the government to provide appropriate relaxations and policy clarity for buildings that have already obtained connections, submitted applications, or received approvals. Ramesh said, strict enforcement of the court order without clear guidelines could create serious financial, social, and psychological hardships for citizens.

Association General Secretary HV Chandrababu asked the government to specify the categories of buildings which require mandatory occupancy certificates. He noted that a large number of applications of constructions without approved plans remain pending, in both urban and rural areas. He asked the State to consider introducing special legislation or a one-time settlement mechanism to resolve these cases.

Chandrababu also highlighted issues faced by entrepreneurs seeking electricity connections through MSME certification, urging authorities to issue clear operational guidelines.