Karnataka govt defends restrictions on media at Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU: The state government has not imposed any restriction on electronic and print media members with media accreditation card issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations from participating in any program/workshop, press conferences/meetings held at the Vidhana Soudha, according to Secretary, Dr KG Jagadeesha, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).

The media are participating in the programs/press conferences held at the Vidhana Soudha as before. There is no need to issue a separate permission order, he clarified.

In a letter to the Private Secretary of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, he pointed out that as per the order dated Feb.18, 2020, the media representatives were restricted from entering the Legislators’ House (LH).

He said it is in the interest of security, the DPAR had issued an order on Feb.9, 2026 that the electronic media should collect the statements/briefs from the concerned persons in an orderly manner only at the designated place near the ‘portico’ at the western entrance of the Vidhana Soudha.