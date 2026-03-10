Karnataka man held for hoarding over 4,000 litres of diesel amid Israel–Iran war fears

MANGALURU: Police seized more than 4,000 litres of diesel illegally stored by a man who allegedly hoarded the fuel fearing a possible price hike amid the ongoing Israel–Iran War situation, during a raid in Belthangady.

Acting on specific information, Belthangady Sub-Division DySP Rohini C.K. conducted a raid on the night of March 9 at Mudalthiyar in Kaniyoor village. Police inspected a shed near the residence of Jagadish (35) and found a large quantity of diesel stored illegally in barrels and cans.

During the inspection, officers discovered 4,175 litres of diesel stored in 20 barrels of 200-litre capacity each and five cans of about 35 litres each. Several empty barrels and cans were also found at the spot. The total value of the seized diesel is estimated at Rs 3.5 lakh.

According to police, Jagadish had stored the diesel without a licence and without following mandatory safety measures. During questioning, he reportedly admitted that he had purchased the diesel from a friend about a week earlier and stored it for commercial purposes, as he owns a lorry and an excavator.

Police said the accused stocked the fuel anticipating a price hike due to the ongoing Israel–Iran war, which has raised concerns over possible increases in global fuel prices.

A case has been registered at Uppinangady Police Station against Jagadish under Sections 287 and 3(5) of the BNS, Section 23 of the Petroleum Act, 1934, and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Further investigation is underway.