LPG crisis: Bengaluru hotels plan shutdown

BENGALURU: In a major blow to professionals, students and travellers, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) announced on Monday that thousands of hotels could shut from Tuesday. The decision comes following an abrupt halt in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, leaving thousands of establishments unable to operate. The association said the sudden disruption contradicts a previous promise by oil companies, guaranteeing a steady supply for at least 70 days.

Association president PC Rao said because of irregular LPG supplies, tea stalls, bakeries and hotels are hit hard. “The Association has 2,000 members. We spoke to Central ministers. The government should respond immediately. The stock will get exhausted in a day in Bengaluru, where hotels are supplied 40,000 cylinders ,” he said.

“Tens of thousands of professionals and students, staying in paying guest accommodations, rely on hotels for food. With the shutdown, they will have to fend for themselves,” said Arun Kumar DT, president, PG Owners’ Welfare Association.