RPF seizes 201 used mobile phones worth Rs 10.05 lakh from train at Mangaluru Junction

MANGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division seized 201 used mobile phones worth around Rs 10.05 lakh during a special surveillance drive at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station in the early hours of Monday.

The seizure was made as part of intensified checks being conducted ahead of various State Assembly elections scheduled across the country this year. Railway authorities have stepped up monitoring trains to prevent the illegal transportation of cash, gold, electronic items and other valuables.

According to railway officials, the operation took place during a check on Train No. 19578 Jamnagar–Tirunelveli Junction Express at around 3 am on Monday at Platform No. 3 of Mangaluru Junction. While inspecting a general coach of the train, RPF personnel noticed three unattended bags placed on the upper luggage rack.

Suspecting irregularities, the bags were examined and found to contain 201 used mobile phones of various brands. The consignment was estimated to be worth approximately Rs 10.05 lakh. As no claimant was found at the spot, the phones were seized following due legal procedures in the presence of two independent witnesses.

The checking operation was carried out by RPF head constable Sujeesh and constable Ramakrishna, who were on duty at the station.

Subsequent examination of body-worn camera footage of the RPF personnel reportedly revealed the presence of two suspected individuals in the coach around the time the bags were detected. Investigators believe the suspects may have abandoned the bags during the inspection.

Railway officials said efforts are underway to identify and trace the individuals involved. The investigation is being carried out in coordination with the Crime Intelligence Branch and the divisional Crime Prevention and Detection Squad. The matter has also been shared with the Government Railway Police for further inquiry and appropriate legal action regarding the seized items.

Officials said surveillance and enforcement drives would continue across railway stations and trains in the division as part of preventive measures during the election period.