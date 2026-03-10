Sex determination case: Karnataka HC junks pleas of accused

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court refused to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against two persons who acted as agents to bring in parents for the purpose of pre-determining sex and a radiologist from Ramanagara on a complaint filed by the District Health and Family Welfare Officer and District Appropriate Authority.

Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petitions filed by Sardamma, Dasegowda of Byrapatna in Channapatna taluk, and Dr Shashi S L, Radiologist, District Hospital, Ramanagara.

Sardamma and Dasegowda challenged the registration of the crime for the offences punishable under Section 4 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and Sections 3(5) and 91 of the BNS, 2023.

Dr Shashi questioned the crime arising out of the private complaint registered for the offence punishable under Section 23 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994.

In August 2025, a woman who is carrying her third child, already having two female children, intends to get herself scanned to know the sex of the fetus. Sardamma and Dasegowda, along with other accused, invited her to a hospital in Ramanagara, where the scanning was done and informed that the sex of the fetus indicates it to be a female. Later, the woman decided to abort the fetus. After getting a tip-off, the complaint was registered against them.