Six years as KPCC chief, Karnataka Dy CM DKS to host dinner for Cong legislators

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, who is on a two-day trip to New Delhi, said that he cannot publicly disclose details of his meetings in the national capital.

“I meet everyone when I come to Delhi. Should I not? But I cannot reveal who all I met. You (media) report that I was made to wait by the high command leaders. So, I must be waiting,” Shivakumar told reporters sarcastically in Delhi on Monday.

He informed that he will be hosting a dinner for Karnataka Congress legislators in Bengaluru on Tuesday on the occasion of him completing six years as KPCC president. “I am hosting a dinner party for the MLAs and MLCs. I will organise a dinner for the party’s defeated candidates (of the 2023 Assembly polls) and district Congress and block presidents on a later day,” he said.

Shivakumar, who represents Kanakapura in the Assembly, said there is no need for any discussion on the leadership issue. He added that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“There was a wedding in my friend’s family, hence I came to Delhi on Sunday. I also met the Assam Pradesh Congress chief today,” Shivakumar, who is the party’s observer for the Assam elections, said.