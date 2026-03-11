Activists slam Karnataka government’s Mullayyanagiri ropeway plan

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The state government’s initiative to construct a cable car ropeway to the pinnacle of Mullayyanagiri, the tallest mountain peak in the region, has drawn vehement criticism from environmental activists within Chikkamagaluru.
In a press release regarding this matter, activists DV Girish of the Bhadra Wildlife Conservation Trust, S Girijshankar, a former member of the Wildlife Board, and Sridev Hulikere of Wildcat-C expressed their staunch opposition, asserting that the project will inflict harm upon the delicate ecology of the Western Ghats’ hill range.
The ropeway proposal, outlined in the government’s budget, is not a novel concept. It was previously mentioned by the former BJP administration but was ultimately shelved in response to protests from environmentalists.
The current government has resurrected the project under the guise of promoting tourism, seemingly disregarding its dire implications. Should the ropeway be constructed, extensive excavation will be required to install pillars, which will disrupt the tranquil existence of wildlife, including tigers, deer, and boars, as well as numerous rare bird species.
The hill slopes, verdant valleys, and shola forests — crucial sources of local water bodies — will undoubtedly suffer as a result, the activists contended.
They noted that the towering Mullayyanagiri peak, standing at 6,821 feet above sea level, is already burdened by the heavy influx of tourists during weekends, compounded by the litter of solid waste they leave behind. If this project proceeds, it will threaten the autonomy of local fauna and avifauna while increasing human encroachment.
This initiative offers no tangible benefits for environmental conservation. The fragile ecosystem and sensitive ecology of the Western Ghats should not be sacrificed to placate tourists.
Only resort owners may stand to gain. The expenditure of crores of rupees on the construction of the cable car ropeway represents a flagrant misallocation of public resources. The government must reflect on the repercussions and take decisive action to abandon the project, the activists requested.