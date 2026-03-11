Activists slam Karnataka government’s Mullayyanagiri ropeway plan

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The state government’s initiative to construct a cable car ropeway to the pinnacle of Mullayyanagiri, the tallest mountain peak in the region, has drawn vehement criticism from environmental activists within Chikkamagaluru.

In a press release regarding this matter, activists DV Girish of the Bhadra Wildlife Conservation Trust, S Girijshankar, a former member of the Wildlife Board, and Sridev Hulikere of Wildcat-C expressed their staunch opposition, asserting that the project will inflict harm upon the delicate ecology of the Western Ghats’ hill range.

The ropeway proposal, outlined in the government’s budget, is not a novel concept. It was previously mentioned by the former BJP administration but was ultimately shelved in response to protests from environmentalists.

The current government has resurrected the project under the guise of promoting tourism, seemingly disregarding its dire implications. Should the ropeway be constructed, extensive excavation will be required to install pillars, which will disrupt the tranquil existence of wildlife, including tigers, deer, and boars, as well as numerous rare bird species.