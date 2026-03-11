BJP opposes proposed drone survey of properties

BENGALURU: Calling it unscientific, BJP MLAs on Tuesday opposed the drone survey of properties within Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits. They demanded that the GBA drop the practice and instead, insisted on conducting physical surveys.
Jayanabagara MLA CK Ramamurthy, who raised the issue, said, “The drone surveys are unscientific as it is capturing water tank, staircase and other minor objects and show cause notices have been served on more than 46,000 properties – 3,000 properties are from his constituency alone. The notices say one has to pay the tax arrears for seven to eight years.”
Rajajinagara MLA Suresh Kumar called it as tax terrorism and people are in distress. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, too, criticised the government and said that short of funds, it has been levying taxes unscientifically.
“The drone is not capturing the exact violation. The GBA has revenue officials. Send them for physical surveys, and if any violation is detected, let them levy penalties accordingly. The drone survey initiative has to be withdrawn,’’ he said.
In his response, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said it was he who initiated the Self Assessment Scheme when he was the urban development minister.
“Some people misused it. They have not mentioned additions, alterations and new constructions. The drone survey is scientific. If anyone has objections, they can submit an application at their respective corporations. We will send people for surveying, and based on that, the issue can be resolved."