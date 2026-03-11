CM, DCM showcase unity to win 2028 Karnataka Assembly poll battle

BENGALURU: As Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hosted a dinner for party legislators to celebrate his completing six years as KPCC president on Tuesday late evening, a post on X by Chief Minister Minister Siddaramaiah, though congratulating the former, sent out a subtle message.

It apparently suggested that the combination of their leadership, like in the 2023 Assembly polls, will fight the 2028 Assembly polls to bring Congress back to power.

The X post has been interpreted as Siddaramaiah’s advice to Shivakumar and camp to wait longer for the CM post. Shivakumar, who returned from his two-day visit to New Delhi, had refused to reveal who were the party high command leaders he met, and sent out a subtle message that he has not given up his mission to become chief minister.

But Siddaramaiah’s post stated, “Shivakumar, who is younger than me, has a bright political future ahead. It is our collective aspiration to bring the Congress party to power in 2028. For this, I too will join the party’s organisational efforts and struggles.”

Congratulating Shivakumar for his organisational acumen, ideological commitment and tireless hard work, Siddaramaiah said it serves as an inspiration to all young leaders of the party.

“Even as the opposition BJP filed false cases and subjected him to all sorts of harassment, Shivakumar’s unwavering loyalty to the party stands as a testament to his unshakeable dedication to the Congress party. This is an inspiring example for the lakhs of Congress workers,” he remarked.