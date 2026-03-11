Dy CM DK Shivakumar: Being people's voice, protecting essence of democracy over last six years

Some moments in public life stay with you long after they pass. They change how you see politics and remind you why you chose to be in public service in the first place.

In September 2019, I spent 50 days in Tihar Jail. Life there is very different. The noise disappears. There are no meetings, no phones and no entourage. What remains is silence and time for reflection. When everything familiar is taken away, you get a different kind of clarity and insight.

One incident from those days will always be etched in my memory. The day Mrs. Sonia Gandhi came to meet me in Tihar Jail. Without any fanfare or media. She just came to see how I was doing and to give me strength. That visit meant a great deal to me. In politics, loyalty is often spoken about. But moments like that remind you what loyalty actually means. When you stand by your organization through difficult times, the organization stands by you when you need it.

Not just that incident, I have been fortunate to learn from many great leaders who shaped my understanding of politics and informed my value system.

When as a young party worker, I was not only given the space to speak to Mr. Rajiv Gandhi (when he was the PM) honestly about the state of turmoil in Karnataka politics and share my unabridged assessment of the party and its leadership. I was also was handpicked by him to represent the Youth Congress in Korea. It left a deep mark on me on how leadership needs to be open and accessible.

Mr. Bangarappa’s conscious and visionary act of giving positions of responsibility to younger and emerging leaders also taught me that leaders need to listen and operate beyond hierarchy.