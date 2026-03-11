Guest teachers in Karnataka government schools not paid salaries for nearly four months

BENGALURU: Government schools in Karnataka, already facing a severe shortage of teachers, have also failed to pay salaries of nearly 51,000 guest teachers since November 2025 till date.

Surekha, a guest teacher in government primaryschool on link road in Bengaluru, said, "We are paid Rs 10,000 to 12,000 depending on our experience of teaching. Since November, we haven't received our salaries. The Karnataka State Primary and Secondary School Guest Teachers Association has submitted a letter to the school department officials and also principal secretary and it hasn't yielded any results."

Another teacher working in a government school in Yelahanka, said, "We are paid a salary of ten months depsite doing job of 12 months. On March 31, our contracts will end and it depends on the schools and department whether they will renew it and continue to appoint us as teachers. The bare minimum the government can do is pay meagre salaries on time."

Meanwhile, developmental educationist, Dr Niranjanaradhya VP has urged CM Siddaramaiah to release the funds for the payment of salaries of guest teachers. He said, "Guest teachers play an important role in educating children studying in schools in rural areas. With no salaries for more than three months, it is difficult for them to lead their livelihood. It will also impact the quality of teaching resulting in poor learning among children. Therefore, I urge the Chief Minister to release funds for the payment of salaries immediately."