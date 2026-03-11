Karnataka government mulls raising pension to acid attack survivors: Home Minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday evening that the government would consider increasing the monthly pension for acid attack survivors to Rs 50,000 from the present Rs 10,000. He was responding to a question raised by Congress MLC K Shivakumar, who accused the system of abandoning acid attack survivors.

He said that the proposal would be place before the CM and the government for consideration. Using the Calling Attention provision in the Council, MLC Shivakumar revealed that Karnataka has recorded more than 165 acid attack survivors, yet only 69 have received the entitled Rs 10,000 monthly pension as stipulated in 2022.

A few of the acid victims were seated in Council Chairman Basavraj Horatti’s chamber on Tuesday observing the House proceedings. Dr Parameshwara said the government would also regulate the sale of acid across Karnataka.

“We need to look at laws as a deterrent,” he said, adding that the government would examine the poor conviction rate which is just 3% and ensure the perpetrators do not walk to freedom avoiding punishment. Dr Parameshwara said their housing needs under Rajiv Gandhi Housing and Slum Development would be looked into.