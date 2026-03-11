Karnataka HC halts works in Sharavathi LTM sanctuary

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government that no steps or activities on the ground should be carried out within the Sharavathi Valley Lion-Tailed Macaque Sanctuary and its Eco-Sensitive Zone.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the interim order after hearing the public interest litigation challenging the decision taken by the Karnataka State Wildlife Board to approve the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project and the Kalkatte Bridge construction.

The petition was filed by Wildlife Conservationist Akhilesh Chipli from Shivamogga, Human Rights Activist Dr Ravindranath Shanbhogue from Udupi and Environmentalist Manohar Kumar C B from Shivamogga, through advocate B V Vidyulatha.

Before the passing of the interim order, K Arvind Kamat, Additional Solicitor General of India, submitted that the central government has serious concerns about this project, for which no approval was given under the statute, which is still under consideration.

Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty submitted that the matter is with the National Wildlife Board and the petition is premature as the approval has not been given by the Board. Senior counsel Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for Karnataka Power Corporation Limited, contended that there will be no impediment in carrying on non-forest activities in the sanctuary.