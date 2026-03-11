Karnataka sees decade-high outflow of blue-collar workers to West Asia in 2025

MANGALURU: As tensions simmer across parts of West Asia, official data from the Ministry of External Affairs highlight India’s economic and human exposure to the region, particularly the Gulf, which remains the largest hub of Indian workers abroad.

Karnataka has mirrored this outward push. The State recorded 6,927 Emigration Clearances (ECs) in 2025, the highest in a decade, largely for blue-collar workers heading to West Asia. Karnataka issued 6,521 ECs in 2016, falling to 4,267 by 2018 before recovering to 5,316 in 2019. Numbers plunged to 1,476 in 2020 during the pandemic and remained low at 2,143 in 2021. A sharp rebound followed: 5,700 in 2022, 6,209 in 2023, 5,811 in 2024, and a decade-high 6,927 in 2025. These clearances apply to workers holding Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports, processed through the e-Migrate system.

Nationally, India’s overseas population stood at 34.3 million as of January 2025, split between Non-Resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin. Nearly nine million Indians live in the Gulf alone. The United Arab Emirates hosts 3.89 million Indians, followed by Saudi Arabia (2.74 million), Kuwait (1.01 million), Qatar (0.83 million), Oman (0.66 million), and Bahrain (0.34 million). Smaller but sensitive presences include 123,000 Indians in Israel and 10,320 in Iran.