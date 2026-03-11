Karnataka's seafood exports dip sharply even as India's marine exports grow

MANGALURU: Karnataka’s seafood exports have registered a sharp decline over the past year even as India’s overall marine exports continue to grow.
According to data presented in the Lok Sabha by the Union Ministry of Fisheries on Tuesday, Karnataka exported marine products worth Rs 3,440.6 crore in 2024–25, a steep fall from Rs 4,785.1 crore in 2023–24. Export volumes also declined significantly from 3.01 lakh metric tonnes to 2.42 lakh metric tonnes during the same period.
The drop is particularly striking because it comes after a sharp surge in 2022–23, when Karnataka’s marine exports had jumped to Rs 4,737.2 crore from Rs 1,962.2 crore in 2021–22. The subsequent fall suggests volatility in the state’s seafood sector. Compared to earlier years, the 2024–25 figures show that Karnataka has lost some of the gains made during the previous export cycle.
The decline also stands in contrast to the broader national trend. India’s seafood exports have grown substantially in the last five years, rising from Rs 43,720.98 crore in 2020–21 to Rs 62,408.45 crore in 2024–25. Export volumes increased from 11.49 lakh metric tonnes to 16.98 lakh metric tonnes during the same period. Even between 2023–24 and 2024–25, when Karnataka’s exports fell sharply, the country’s overall export value increased from Rs 60,524 crore to Rs 62,408 crore.
In terms of ranking among exporting states, Karnataka remains behind several major coastal exporters. Andhra Pradesh continues to dominate India’s seafood exports with shipments valued at Rs 21,246 crore in 2024–25. Tamil Nadu exported marine products worth Rs 7,034.6 crore, while Kerala recorded Rs 6,941.4 crore. Gujarat and Maharashtra also reported higher export values than Karnataka, placing the state in the middle tier of India’s seafood exporting regions.
Several leading states either maintained stable export levels or recorded growth during the same period. For instance, Andhra Pradesh saw its exports rise from Rs 19,420 crore in 2023–24 to Rs 21,246 crore in 2024–25, while Tamil Nadu’s exports remained broadly stable with a slight increase.
India’s marine exports remain heavily dependent on frozen shrimp, which accounts for the largest share of the export basket. The United States continues to be the biggest market, with export value increasing from Rs 17,990 crore in 2020–21 to Rs 22,723 crore in 2024–25. Other major destinations include the European Union, China, Southeast Asia and Japan.
The government has acknowledged challenges faced by the shrimp export sector, including fluctuations in global demand, price volatility and rising input costs. “Despite ongoing geopolitical shifts and the imposition of tariff and non-tariff barriers by importing nations, India’s shrimp exports during April–January 2025–26 have increased in both quantity and value compared to the corresponding period of 2024–25. This indicates continued positive growth in shrimp exports,” added the government.