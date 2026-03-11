Karnataka's seafood exports dip sharply even as India's marine exports grow

MANGALURU: Karnataka’s seafood exports have registered a sharp decline over the past year even as India’s overall marine exports continue to grow.

According to data presented in the Lok Sabha by the Union Ministry of Fisheries on Tuesday, Karnataka exported marine products worth Rs 3,440.6 crore in 2024–25, a steep fall from Rs 4,785.1 crore in 2023–24. Export volumes also declined significantly from 3.01 lakh metric tonnes to 2.42 lakh metric tonnes during the same period.

The drop is particularly striking because it comes after a sharp surge in 2022–23, when Karnataka’s marine exports had jumped to Rs 4,737.2 crore from Rs 1,962.2 crore in 2021–22. The subsequent fall suggests volatility in the state’s seafood sector. Compared to earlier years, the 2024–25 figures show that Karnataka has lost some of the gains made during the previous export cycle.

The decline also stands in contrast to the broader national trend. India’s seafood exports have grown substantially in the last five years, rising from Rs 43,720.98 crore in 2020–21 to Rs 62,408.45 crore in 2024–25. Export volumes increased from 11.49 lakh metric tonnes to 16.98 lakh metric tonnes during the same period. Even between 2023–24 and 2024–25, when Karnataka’s exports fell sharply, the country’s overall export value increased from Rs 60,524 crore to Rs 62,408 crore.