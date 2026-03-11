Name dispute: Belagavi startup takes AI giant Anthropic to court

BELAGAVI: In an unusual legal battle between a local startup and a global artificial intelligence company, representatives of Anthropic India Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of US-based AI firm Anthropic PBC, appeared before the Belagavi District and Commercial Court in connection with a brand name dispute. The case has been filed by Belagavi-based IT startup, Anthropic Softwares Pvt Ltd, alleging that global AI company has infringed upon its brand identity by using the name 'Anthropic'.

During Monday’s hearing, the counsel representing Anthropic India argued that although the company is a subsidiary of the US-based parent firm, it is a separate legal entity registered in India and therefore has no direct connection with the claims made in the original suit.

The counsel representing the Belagavi-based startup maintained that both the parent company and its Indian subsidiary have been made parties to the case as part of the legal process.

Judge Manjunath Nayak adjourned the case to March 23 to allow the defendant to present detailed submissions. The court also directed that a fresh summons be issued to the US address of Anthropic PBC.

Ayyaz Mulla, managing director of Anthropic Softwares Private Limited, Belagavi, alleged that the defendants were attempting to delay the proceedings by raising technical objections instead of addressing the issue. He said the firm will continue to press for an interim injunction, stating that the dispute was affecting its brand identity and business prospects.